Mysteries top the charts for most borrowed Parksville Qualicum Beach books in 2019

Both Parksville and Qualicum Beach readers dug into mystery novels in 2019 — they topped the charts in both places for most borrowed books.

Almost all books on the two top 10 most-borrowed lists were mysteries or mystery thrillers, with a small dash of historical fiction thrown in the mix.

Dark Sacred Night, a mystery novel by Michael Connelly, was the most borrowed book in Parksville. The Fallen, a mystery by David Baldacci, topped Qualicum Beach’s chart.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Parksville physical books:

1. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly

2. Past Tense, Lee Child

3. The Fallen, David Baldacci

4. The Reckoning, John Grisham

5. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

6. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny

7. Redemption, David Baldacci

8. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

9. In a House of Lies, Ian Rankin

10. Two Kinds of Truth, Michael Connelly

READ MORE: Public library now offers video games

Qualicum physical books:

1. The Fallen, David Baldacci

2. Past Tense, Lee Child

3. Careless Love, Peter Robinson

4. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly

5. The Reckoning, John Grisham

6. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

7. The Late Show, Michael Connelly

8. In a House of Lies, Ian Rankin

9. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

10. Sleeping in the Ground, Peter Robinson

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter