Myrtle Sisters kick off Venables Theatre’s Family Showtime Series

Family fun returns to the Venables Theatre on Sept. 19 as the Myrtle Sisters tap dance their way onto the stage.

Kicking off Venables’ 2021 Family Showtime Series, the Myrtle Sisters bring a show that cannot be missed.

Fishbowl headstands, singing, tap dancing and a time machine are among the festivities the Sisters will be providing on the afternoon of Sept. 19.

Consisting of Candice Roberts, Nayana Fielkov and Kat Single-Dain, the Myrtle Sisters are an East Vancouver group that have been delighting audiences of all ages for over a decade.

The show features charm, shenanigans, the trio’s original songs and dances and their alter-ego band the ‘Can-Do’s’ having the Sisters dress up in tin-can dresses, handing out chopsticks and letting the audience clank along to the music.

Venables Theatre’s Family Showtime Series is supported by the Community Presenters Assistance program, the province of B.C. and the Coast Oliver Hotel.

The show takes place Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. with tickets available for $10 at www.venablestheatre.ca.

READ MORE: When it comes to family fun on the water – Penticton has it all

@claytonwhitelawclayton.whitelaw@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Penticton Western News