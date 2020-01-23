My Heart is Over There shows at Comox United Church in february

For her 10th anniversary show, Have A Heart Musical Theatre director Gloria Herauf has decided to return to her roots.

My Heart is Over There is a remake of the original Have a Heart show, from a decade ago.

“It’s a World War II comedy revue,” said Herauf. “When we did the very first show, 10 years ago, this is the one I did. It’s bigger this time around; bigger cast, more costumes, added music.

“Have a Heart is always about the music, but there’s more of a storyline this year.”

The show starts at a fictional radio station (CJOV) at RCAF station Comox, where musicians are entertaining the troops overseas. via a radio broadcast. People organizing a live show for troops overseas hear the broadcast and are so impressed, the local musicians are invited to perform at a military show overseas.

One thing leads to another and through a series of developments, the Comox crew goes from guest appearance to headliners.

“We have some beautiful set designs, particularly for the second scene, set in the South Seas. Palm trees and stuff… it really looks good,” said Herauf.

The cast of approximately two dozen includes numerous entertainers who were part of the original Have a Heart show, 10 years ago, including Jackie Lambeth, Erik Eriksson, Carol Jennermann, Ross Griffith-Cochrane, Valetta Nixon, Noreen Robertson, Ken Newman and Rhett Wade.

Herauf said that many of the performers have been with her for the entire 10-year run, which helps with the continuity.

“It certainly does,” she said. “Most of these are not professionals, but just people who love to sing… so I’ve seen quite an improvement over the course of 10 years.”

Herauf said with the added storyline this year, the audience will see more dialogue, and much more costuming. But the real star of the show is the music. Herauf promises a glorious trip down memory lane.

“The nostalgic songs are all here – the music of Vera Lynn, the Andrews Sisters, Glenn Miller – and songs of the war era, like Rosie The Riveter, then Six Jerks in a Jeep is another good one. So it goes from nostalgia to comedy, and even ‘Bob Hope’ shows up.”

The Have A Heart Musical Theatre runs Feb. 6, 7, 8 and 14 at Comox United Church. The Feb. 15 matinee is sold out.

“The Have a Heart idea is really twofold,” said Heruaf. “Of course, we are celebrating Valentine’s by going to a show, but also all the money raised goes back to the community. We’ve raised over $200,000 in our 10 years… and it’s all given away.”

Tickets ($25) are available at Blue Heron Books in Comox, and Benjamin Moore House of Color in Courtenay.