‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’: more details released about movie filmed in Agassiz-Harrison

The Hallmark Channel has released more details about their upcoming fall lineup, including a film shot in Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

Under the working title of “Neverbrides,” film crews worked on “My Best Friend’s Bouquet” in Harrison at Muddy Waters and around the village and in Agassiz in particular at the Fraser River Lodge.

“My Best Friend’s Bouquet” stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte. The Hallmark movie tells the tale of Josie Hughes, a hopeless romantic with a passion for the old-fashioned romance as seen in the golden age of Hollywood. She believes the thrown wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person. At her friend Emma’s wedding, she ends up catching the bouquet but feels she might have wrecked her friend Athena’s chances of getting engaged.

Meanwhile, Josie’s long-time friend Alex grapples with jealousy when Josie starts dating eligible bachelor Will meeting him at the wedding reception. Alex has had feelings for Josie since college, but Josie believes Will is “the one.” Believing the bouquet above all else, will Josie see the real signs that maybe her perfect match has been standing before her all along?

“My Best Friend’s Bouquet” is one of five movies in Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest lineup for this year. “Love at Daisy Hills” will be the first to premiere on September 19 at 9 p.m., followed by “Love at Look Lodge” on Saturday, September 26 at 9 p.m.

“My Best Friend’s Bouquet” premieres on October 10 at 9 p.m., one week after “Country at Heart.” “Sweet Autumn” rounds out the lineup, premiering October 17.

Neverbrides Productions filmed throughout Agassiz-Harrison in late July, pitting film crews and actors alike against the sweltering summer heat despite the movie being set in autumn. “My Best Friend’s Bouquet” is Jessica Harmon’s second movie as director; she is known for her work on “The 1000,” “iZombie” and “Supernatural.”

See more photos and meet the stars online at www.hallmarkchannel.com/my-best-friends-bouquet.

