Musical Showcase fundraiser for Loaves and Fishes returns to MGM Restaurant

Russ Der and Fred Wortley (from left) are emceeing the second annual Musical Showcase at MGM Restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

After a successful fundraiser last fall, Nanaimo’s Doctors of Rock ‘n Roll are back with their second annual Musical Showcase in support of the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.

Doctors of Rock ‘n Roll saxophonist and event organizer and emcee Russ Der said the inaugural event brought in around $1,500 for the local food bank, and this time around he’s hoping to reach the $2,000 mark.

“It worked out really, really well and the response was awesome,” Der said of the first Musical Showcase. “Loaves and Fishes is really excited that we’re going to do it again this year.”

The concert takes place at the MGM Restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 27. Returning from last year are musicians Marty Steele and Ries Vink, both, like the Doctors, are MGM regulars. New for this year are the John Barsby Secondary School jazz combo, Victoria vocalist Robert K. Nelson, a former bandmate of Der’s, and the Nanaimo Flowers Chinese Dance Ensemble.

Another new addition is Gabriola Island’s Fred Wortley, who goes by the stage name Flashback Freddy and like the Doctors specializes in ’50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll.

“I am so going to enjoy this more than I did last year going up to Gold River to do a Halloween party,” Wortley said. “It was nutty.”

Der and Wortley will share hosting duties and the two of them will perform between the other acts.

“We met at the MGM, both being performers at the restaurant, and we’ve been collaborating a little bit. We did a gig at the VIEX as Flashback Freddy and Doctor Russ,” Der said.

“Russ was on the sax, so I call it, ‘the axe and the sax,'” Worley added.

WHAT’S ON … The Doctors of Rock ‘n Roll present the second annual Musical Showcase at the MGM Restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door or in advance by calling 250-753-3535.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter