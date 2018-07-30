Musical lineup set for Esquimalt Ribfest

Barbecued food lovers have already got the Esquimalt Ribfest pencilled into their calendars for this September, but now there’s another reason to make a date for Bullen Park.

Ribfest committee organizers have announced that standout local cover band Cities will be the Saturday night headliner for the entertainment portion of this popular gourmet event on Sept. 8.

A Victoria-area “supergroup,” Cities lists among its members Juno Award-nominated singer Adam Kittredge of Jets Overhead, drummer Matt Johnson of the legendary Canadian band 54-40 and renowned horn players Miguel Valdes and Nick La Riviere. Playing high energy classics from Stevie Wonder to modern day anthems from the likes of Daft Punk, this band is expected to liven up the party at the festival.

RELATED: Remembering a Ribfest music icon, the late Jason Buie

Not that there’s any shortage of great and eclectic music over the course of the weekend. The tunes get underway on the Friday at noon with the Jolly Mon Ban, followed by a series of solid local acts that winds up with Eagles tribute band Eagle Eyes at 8:30 p.m.

The Saturday gets underway at 11 a.m. with Hypeman and the Worms, while Big Pacific opens Sunday’s stage at noon. Veteran local bluesman Bill Johnson plays the finale set of the weekend starting at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

On the food side of things, the Ribber Award and People’s Choice presentations happen at 4:30 that day. And five local craft brewers and a winery will be providing beverages to accompany the selection of ribs over the course of the festival.

RELATED: Esquimalt ‘field of dreams’ needs funding boost

Admission to the grounds is free. For more information on the bands or the ribbers, visit esquimaltribfest.com.

editor@vicnews.com