Musical by local songwriter performed in Abbotsford

'Kimberley' hits the stage Jan. 24 and 25 at Creative Edge School of Arts

A musical, titled “Kimberley,” by local songwriter Madeleine Engh is performed in Abbotsford on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25.

A musical written by local songwriter Madeleine (Maddy) Engh will be staged Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 in Abbotsford.

The play, titled “Kimberley” (after the town in northern B.C.), will be performed at the Creative Edge School of Arts Studio Theatre (300 – 3033 Immel St.) at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Engh lives a country life on her small farm near Mission. She wrote her first song at age 10 and has since composed over 300 ballads ranging from traditional country and bluegrass to inspirational.

Having grown up in rural Saskatchewan, her songs are inspired by, or tell stories of, true-life experiences that resonate with what it really means to “be country.”

Some time ago, Engh read a newspaper article about a true-life Second World War drama and was inspired to write a song based on it.

She has since advanced her writing talents to the production of a full-length musical play based on this true story. “Kimberley” includes several original songs written by Engh.

Tickets are $10 and are available at Creative Edge School of Arts.

RELATED: Creative Edge presents 2019 musical-theatre production