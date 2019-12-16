musica intima, UBC’s a capella group, performs holiday concert Sing Lullaby

A 23-year-old singer from Brookswood resident, Stephen Duncan, will perform at Dec. 20 show

musica intima Vocal Ensemble perform in Langley this Friday, Dec. 20, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. (musica intima/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A member of UBC’s musica intima is excited to perform in his hometown, Langley, this Friday.

Stephen Duncan, a 23-year-old singer from Brookswood, will be one of the a capella performers at the Sing Lullaby performance, held at Shepherd of the Valley Church.

Duncan studied at UBC before embarking on a six-month tour of Canada’s East Coast, performing with a bilingual opera company based in Montreal.

“I’ve always done music – both of my parents are music teachers,” Duncan said, listing the cello, trumpet, and piano as some of the instruments he grew up on.

But by far, Duncan’s most valuable instrument these days is his own voice.

“The group is one of two professional vocal groups in Vancouver. It’s has 11 members – half men and half women – who all sing a capella,” Duncan explained. “It’s the highest level of musicianship. When it’s performed well, it feels like nothing else. It can be extraordinary.”

Duncan said Sing Lullaby is a Christmas concert in the British choral tradition.

“There are a lot of lush harmonies and nothing too new,” he said. “More traditional and spiritual works.”

The concert features seasonal music from Herbert Howells, Jonathan Dove, Kenneth Leighton, and many more.

The ensemble are internationally renowned for their warm and engaging stage presence, musicianship, and unique perspective on ensemble singing.

musica intima is performing Sing Lullaby at several locations in the Lower Mainland, along with other shows including the more irreverent concert called Ding Dong on Thursday, Dec. 19 in Vancouver.

Sing Lullaby will be performed in Langley on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at 20097 72nd Ave.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Duncan said he will head back on tour in Eastern Canada this coming spring.

