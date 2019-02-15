Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Whether you are feeling love bubbling through your heart, the sweet pang of heartbreak, or if you are happily single, there will be great music to fill your calendar with this weekend.

Post-Modern Connection has been a rising star in the Okanagan, they will be playing at Fernando’s Pub Friday night with At Mission Dolores and David the Comic.

The band is not one to miss, with members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.

Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.

“Culture is huge. How do I show people more of our culture and where we are coming from in a digestible and easy way for them to understand…We use cultural references and aspects to share a different perspective,” said Ovie.

Saturday night, the only place to be is watching Floyd Meets Brown with Chase The Bear. The band has their own funk, soul rock-n-roll flare. The dynamic four-piece that formed in 2013 is full of big bold sounds.

Monsanto by Floyd Meets Brown

Friday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 16

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 15

Roland Solo at The Penticton Eagles

Saturday Feb. 16

Julie Masi at The Dream Cafe

Rob n’ Walker at the Penticton Elks Lodge

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 15

Chase The Bear Live at Record City

Saturday Feb. 16

The Feels at The Kal

