Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Last Weekend was filled with good music, Cosmic Microwave Pickle took the stage once again at Fernando’s Pub, the guitar solos were amazing as usual, and of course there was a cameo from the pickle suit itself.

Tuesday night The Arkells brought down the house at Prospera Place with Lord Huron, they can work a crowd like no one else, they brought fans on stage, there was a brass band and a light show.

The Arkells brought their own brand of alt-rock to Kelowna.

The multiple JUNO Award winning band are touring their fifth studio album, Rally Cry, an energy infused anthem rich addition to their repertoire.

You can read more about the band in my article, The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

No need to be sad that these shows are now in the past, because this week is going to be great.

Matthew Goode will be at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country with Poesy.

After rising to fame on CTV’s The Launch, Sarah Botelho, better known as Poesy is going to embark on her first tour as a featured guest on Matthew Good’s Solo Acoustic tour.

Her moniker was inspired by the desire to create something new for herself and her music. An English and creative writing major at Western University, she plucked her name from The Defence of Poesy, by Sir Philip Sidney, a work originally published in 1595.

Read more about the singer in my article, Up and coming musician from The Launch to perform in Lake Country

Vancouver’s Dan Mangan will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre, and he is definitely not to miss.

After releasing his fifth album More or Less, Dan Mangan has definitely been doing more.

The JUNO Award winning, Vancouver-based musician has been touring and cranking out complex folk-rock hits, over and over again in his 15 year career.

He has created upbeat tunes with deep lyrics that contradict the foot tapping music they have been put to.

Now the musician find he is torn between two colliding worlds— domesticity, now being a husband and a father to two children and career musician.

Read more about him in my article, Dan Mangan addresses his colliding worlds with fifth album

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 9

Sunday, Feb. 1o

Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine

Matthew Good with Poesy at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Dan Mangan at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Thursday, Feb. 14

Aaron DeSilva live at Fernandos Pub

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 8

Shawna Caspi and Under The Rocks at The Dream Cafe

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Danny Michel at The Dream Cafe

Thursday, Feb. 14

JJ Shiplett at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 8

The Young’uns at The Red Antler

The Dirt Road Kings at The Kal

Saturday, Feb. 9

Hotel California, the original Eagles tribute band at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

10th anniversary Blues Dance Party at the Vernon Winter Festival at the Five Knuckle Shuffle

The Vortex featuring Leo Zen, Arise, Sinfonik at Circle Sound

