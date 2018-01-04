Grapevine is a public service provided by the Trail Times and is not a guaranteed submission

Music, performing arts, coming up at The Bailey

Event and happenings for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan. 10

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Bombshell, The Hedy Lamarr Story.

Upcoming

• Jan. 11, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30 p.m. presents Joy of Cooking. Led by guitarist Doug Stephenson, this ensemble is the very definition of cool, easy-listening jazz. Rick Lingard sax/voice, Tim Bullen trumpet, Mark, Spielman bass, Steven Parish drums, Doug Stephenson guitar.

• Jan. 16, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Trail presents Octet. Two string quartets, composed of the Saguenay String Quartet from Quebec, and the Lafayette String Quartet from British Columbia.

• Jan. 19, Muriel Griffiths Room, 7:30 p.m. E2 presents Jupiter Rebellion. The show provides all the excitement of a big budget science fiction action movie performed live by one man armed with little else than his body, his voice, and a whole lot of energy.

• Jan. 20, Muriel Griffiths Room, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Storytelling workshop with Jeff Leard. Deals with filling the stage with action, creating interesting characters and making the events and characters distinct.

• Jan. 21, Bailey Theatre, 2-3 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Rumpelstiltskin. Storyteller Jeff Leard sparkles in this very active, new telling of the Grimm’s tale of Rumpelstiltskin.

