Music on the Wharf is back, but different…

Starting in mid-July there will be a series of 4 COVID-conscious concerts at Memorial Peace Park

A crowd gathered for a concert at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park in 1994. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P14267/Special to The News)

Music on the Wharf is back for its 24th season – except this time, due to the ongoing COVID situation, it’ll be a little bit different.

Since 1997, this concert series has taken place on the Port Haney Wharf. Sadly, due to the pandemic, it was cancelled last year for the first time in more than two decades.

This summer, the Maple Ridge Historical Society is excited to announce that this signature event will be back.

But, it’s with some modifications.

In order to provide a safe event that meets physical distancing requirements, they will be hosting Music on the Wharf at Memorial Peace Park, conveniently located in downtown Maple Ridge.

These concerts remain free to the public, but pre-reservation will be required as each event has a 50-person capacity.

PAST YEARS: Time to chill by the river, Music on the Wharf Mondays

Patrons will be encouraged to sit within their “pods” for the duration of the concert to ensure that everyone stays safe and comfortable, explained historical society organizers.

And, Memorial Peace Park has a large and beautiful grassy area that will be sectioned off for the concerts. Patrons should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Due to the ongoing COVID situation, all patrons must pre-reserve their admissions, complete a health questionnaire upon arrival, and follow safety protocols.

All four concerts are on Monday evenings, from 6:30 to 8p.m.

July 12: The Cat Murphy Band is a fabulous folk trio from East Vancouver. Reservation for this event opens on June 28.

July 26: Linda Szentes & Jazzlinks is a multi-talented jazz group from all parts of the Lower Mainland. Reservation for this event opens on July 5.

August 9: Norine Braun is a highly accomplished Vancouver based blues/rock singer & songwriter. Reservation for this event opens on July 12.

August 23: Happy Hour is a well-known, local favourite, specializing in Celtic tunes. Reservation for this event opens on July 19.

In case of rain, the concert will be cancelled, this decision will be made by noon the day of the concert. Signs will be posted at the venue, and you can contact 604-463-5311 for more details.

PAST CONCERTS: Big Band next up for Music on the Wharf

And, as with past events, donations are welcome (but not required) in order to help offset the cost of providing this community festival.

Parking is limited to the nearby streets and underground parkade, so registered spectators are encouraged to come early to ensure space.

These concerts depend heavily on volunteers to help them run. Anyone interested in being part of the team can contact the Maple Ridge Museum via email at mrm.outreach@gmail.com.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News