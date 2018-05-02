Raven Blackwell stars as Bette Midler in Bette Rageous. Submitted photo

Music of Bette Midler comes to Fort Langley

Bette Rageous, starring Raven Blackwell, hits the Chief Sepass Theatre Friday, Aug. 17

The look, the voice and the personality of Bette Midler comes to life in a stage show set to hit Fort Langley this summer.

Bette Rageous, starring Raven Blackwell (formerly Suzanne Gitzi) and The Bette Rageous Band, comes to the Chief Sepass Theatre Friday, Aug. 17.

Blackwell, a veteran of the Canadian music scene, has a powerful voice that transcends styles from pop to soul and blues. Backed by band members Joanie Bye, Linda Kidder and Donna McVayon on vocals, Russell Earl Marslandon on guitar, Kerry Galloway on bass, Chris Gestrinon on keys, Kyle Radomskyon on drums, and Vince Maiand and Bill Abbott on horns, the Bette Rageous show offers lively renditions of Wind Beneath My Wings (from movie Beaches), Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, From a Distance and more.

Midler’s career has spanned almost half a century in music, theatre and film. She has released 14 studio albums as a solo artist, and won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmys and two Tony Awards. ​

Tickets for the Langley show are $45 (plus facility fees and service charges) through Ticketmaster. To order, call 1-855-955-5000 or go online to www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m.

