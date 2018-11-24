Music legends return to Salmon Arm for Christmas concert

Lori Risling, Patrick Ryley and Gil Risling are ready to roll with the Louisiana Hayride Christmas Show, which takes place Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Salmar Classic Theatre. (File photo)

Get into the Christmas spirit with the incredibly talented cast of the Louisiana Hayride Show.

After years of successful shows across western Canada, the cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show are bringing their very special Christmas production back to Salmon Arm.

On stage to entertain you will be Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, Shania Twain and more! They’ll be singing their big hits as well as their favourite Christmas songs, such as Blue Christmas, Let It Snow, Pretty Paper, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and White Christmas.

In addition to enjoying your favourite ‘characters’ from the Louisiana Hayride Show and a few of their most popular songs like Ring of Fire, Dang Me, If You’ve Got the Money and El Paso, in this special Christmas edition you’ll be treated to the incredible vocals of the cast when they sing as themselves. Andrea will bring tears to your eyes with her incredible versions of Oh Holy Night and How Great Thou Art, and William and Gil do a wonderful rendition of Away In A Manger and Do You Hear What I Hear. You’ll also hear William sing Little Drummer Boy, and Gil’s vocals and William’s instrumentation on Hark the Herald Angels will leave you breathless. Andrea has fun with Santa Baby and newest member Derek will entertain you with his Buck Owens and Lefty Frizzell Christmas songs.

Woven throughout the songs are fascinating tidbits of information, presented by your host and creator of the show, Lori Risling. This show will take you on a magical Christmas journey, a delight from start to finish.

The Louisiana Hayride Show rolls onto the Salmar Classic stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets, at $45, are available at ticketseller.ca and at Touch A Texas in the Mall at Piccadilly.

