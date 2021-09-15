Music instructors, alum spotlighted in first two Langley concerts

Langley Community Music School will be kicking off our Concerts Café Classico series with the Aurora Piano Trio on Sunday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

From classical favourites to cool jazz and much more, the Concerts Cafe Classico series at Langley Community Music School (LCMS) offers a myriad of musical delights on select Sunday afternoons throughout the year.

And the first in the series kicks off this weekend with the Aurora Piano Trio.

Members of the Borealis String Quartet and LCMS faculty members violinist Yuel Yawney and cellist Sungyong Lim recently joined forces with pianist Libby Yu to form this dynamic trio. For their concert, the Aurora Piano Trio will perform the famous Trio in D Minor, Op. 49 by Mendelssohn and a movement from the Beethoven Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1.

“The Mendelssohn trio is one of the masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire. It is romanticism at its best filled with melancholy and lyrical melodies contrasted with sparkling virtuosity,” says Yawney. “Along with the early Beethoven trio with its joyful classical character, we are thrilled to be sharing this incredible music with the audience!”

The concert will start with an informal conversation between LCMS’ artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann and the artists, who will share some personal thoughts and stories, providing some insight and background into the music.

Bergmann looks forward to kicking off the 21/22 concert season.

“I very much look forward to hearing my incredible colleagues for the first time as a piano trio, performing some of most beloved pieces of that repertoire,” she said.

The trio will open this popular series with a live performance on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. in LCMS’s Rose Gellert Hall.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 24, Juno award winning multi-instrumentalist jazz musician and LCMS alumnus Brad Turner will be performing as pianist with a varied selection of jazz classics and own compositions with the Brad Turner Trio.

The Canadian great has recently joined LCMS as artist-in-residence for 2021/22, where he will be leading the school’s jazz ensemble as well as offering a variety of master classes and workshops throughout the year.

“We’re off to a fantastic start for 21/22!” says LCMS principal Carolyn Granholm.

“Our upcoming concert season is going to be spectacular, and we are excited to offer a number of new and unique opportunities to our students,” she added.

In addition to the Sept. 19 and Oct. 24 concerts, the 2021-22 Concerts Cafe Classico series lineup will include Duo Harps (Nov. 28); the Vancouver Cello Quartet (Jan. 30); Carl Petersson, solo piano (April 3); and Tour de Force with the Fringe Percussion Ensemble (May 15).

Because of limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available at the door. In accordance with provincial health orders, proof of vaccination and face masks will be required.

Single tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. For priority seating, a full season subscription (six concerts) is available at $102 for adults, $92 for seniors and $59 for students.

To reserve tickets, call the box office at 604-534-2848.

For more information, people can visit LangleyMusic.com.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times