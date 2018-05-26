Music in the park underway; headliner Barefoot Caravan to hit stage at 6:30 p.m.

A fun evening of music in the park is underway in Boitanio Park this Saturday

Williams Lake musician Rowan Dolighan, accompanied by Deena Baumann, performs Saturday evening at a music in the park event put on by Marie Sharpe Elementary School. (Greg Sabatino photo)

A fun evening of music in the park is underway in Boitanio Park this Saturday where a small crowd gathered is continuing to grow.

The event is a fundraiser for Marie Sharpe Elementary School which began with a yoga and rhythm workshop and is currently being followed up by local musician Rowan Dolighan.

Following Dolighan’s performance will be Elders druming, and at 6:30 p.m. Barefoot Caravan of the Okanagan will be on stage.

Francis Johnson Sr. and the Marie Sharpe Drummers and Dancers are also expected to make an appearance.