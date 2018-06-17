Music in the Park returns to Armstrong

Junk Yard Dawgs to play Valley First Music in the Park June 29

The Junk Yard Dawgs rock in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children's Ward during the Longhorn Pub's Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours Sunday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Valley First Music in the Park has returned to Armstrong’s Memorial Park.

Whether it’s country, classic rock, blues, or old time rock n’ roll, the Junk Yard Dawgs can play it all and will for the Valley First Music in the Park June 29.

Band members Gary, Darcy, and Hank, have been involved in many bands over the years, playing at intimate venues to large outdoor concerts throughout the Interior.

“You’ll have a great toe tapping time listening to the Junk Yard Dawgs,” said Rhonda Keating with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The series runs until Aug. 24, rain or shine. In the event of rain, the venue will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel, 2145 Rosedale Avenue.

As well as presenting the series, Valley First will also be promoting hunger awareness through its Feed the Valley program each evening.

Support Feed the Valley by bringing a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or making a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online through www.valleyfirst.com or through the Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

Well maintained by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation, Memorial Park is one of Armstrong’s most scenic spots with a swimming pool, children’s water park, playground, exercise equipment and lots of shade for people to come and relax all summer long.

Bring a blanket, chairs, snacks, beverages – even dinner.

