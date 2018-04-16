Music festival winds season up by saying ‘well done’ and announcing provincial participants

Cowichan's contingent to provincials, as always, includes a great group of young performers

By Sydney Platt

The Cowichan Music Festival committee has completed a list of all the winners.

There were a total of 513 students in vocal/choral/musical theatre and choirs this year, including Bands-103 students, Recorders-40; Flutes-one; Strings-eight; String Orchestra-24; Piano-61.

Provincial winners include: Classical Voice: Junior – Gillian Duta; Merited Participant – Grace Brigham; Intermediate – Bryn Posey; Merited Participants – Jamieson Wickham, Timothy Cameron.

Musical Theatre: Junior – Reuben Broadway; Alternate – Sierra Borjeau; Intermediate – Megan Holt; Alternate – Alexandra Platt; Senior – Alison Bendall.

Choirs: Frances Kelsey School; Cowichan Valley Youth Junior Choir; Cowichan Valley Youth Concert Choir; Cowichan Valley Youth Acafellas.

Instruments: Intermediate Strings – Noah Mellemstrand.

Piano: Intermediate Piano – Jizelle Balae; Alternate – Madeline Thomson; Merited Participant – Maia Copley.

There were a total of 554 entries in dance, with 29 duos and 14 groups (totalling 150 students). The breakdown includes: Jazz – 21 groups, total of 341 students; Tap – four groups, total of 45 students; Musical Theatre – seven groups, total 87 students; Ballet – 14 groups, 150 students; Modern – 13 groups; Hip Hop – 12 groups, total 88 students.

Provincial winners in these sections include: Stage 1 – Brittany Behan-Millard; Alternate – Hannah Smith; Stage 2 – Alora Killam; Alternate – Mara Morris; Ballet 1 – Mikayla Burgess; Ballet 2 – Kayla Henry; Alternate – Clara Keefer; Modern 1 – Christina Noon; Alternate – Maya Campbell; Modern 2 – Kassidy Beaudry; Alternate – Tamara Faith-Mitchell.

The festival committee ensures that the entry fees for provincials are paid for all the entrants, including merited participants and alternates and there were many bursaries and scholarships given out.

This would not be possible if it weren’t for the many community donors and the support of the festival committee.