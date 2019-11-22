Music by Elgar, Kodaly, and Schubert on menu when Cowichan Consort takes stage

VIDEO: Beautiful Elgar selection will be performed in honour of four late Consort members

The Cowichan Consort Orchestra and Choir is presenting the music of Kodaly, Schubert, and Elgar on Saturday, Nov. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church at 930 Trunk Rd. in Duncan.

Tenor Ted Rhodes is the soloist, and Maestro Robert Mari conducts.

According to Consort publicist, Joy Ann Bannerman, “The Nimrod Variation from Sir Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations with its so deeply powerful emotions often played at memorials, will be performed in memory of four musicians from the Consort who have died recently: Scott McIvor, Dr. Sandy Sudmant, Ruth Bauman, and Peter Yelland, each of whom have made an enthusiastic contribution over the years to the success of the group. Cobble Hill’s noted Canadian composer Yvonne Gillespie has arranged the Elgar for choir and orchestra especially for this evening’s performance.”

The 8th Symphony of Franz Schubert, The ‘Unfinished’ Symphony, will follow.

“Schubert only completed two movements of this great masterpiece. It’s familiar to many, is never tiring to hear, and remains a favourite amongst the orchestra members including our conductor,” Bannerman says.

Rounding out the program is the Psalmus Hungaricus by Zoltan Kodaly. Performed by the choir and orchestra with well known local tenor Ted Rhodes as soloist, “it is a unique work with melodic moments soaring, churning angst and brassy, percussive sounds”. This music also demonstrates the composer’s passion for his country, with Kodaly making use of traditional folk songs and rhythms.

Instrumental music students studying percussion and brass/wind instruments will be keen to hear this work, Bannerman says.

Tickets are $20 for adults, with students 18 and under getting in for $10. You can get advance tickets from Volume One Bookstore but they’ll also be available at the door.

For more information check out www.cowichanconsort.com