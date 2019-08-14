Music and Market in the Park in OK Falls on Aug. 18

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to take in the free Rob n' Walker Band concert

Rob n’ Walker will be playing a free concert in OK Falls on Aug. 18 for the Music and Market in the Park. The performance kicks off at 5 p.m. in the bandshell across from the Legion Hall. (Black Press Media)

Don’t miss out on the upcoming Music and Market in the Park in Okanagan Falls on Aug. 18.

Attendees can take in a free concert by Rob n’ Walker Band at the bandshell opposite of the Legion Hall beginning at 5 p.m. You are encouraged to bring along family, friends and lawn chairs if you wish to sit during the performance.

In addition, attendees can wander the market and take in the local produce, crafts, and various items for sale. A special thank you to the event sponsors and the OK Falls Lions Club.

