Music and film in downtown Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26

Music

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Will’s Jams: Rocks & Roots. Inspires kids to go on outdoor adventures and try new things, celebrating nature, wildlife and family.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House returns. Line-up includes: Hannah Dueck and Lucas Karn, harmonious collaboration with a folk style of playing; Juliana and Stephi, harmonious sisters; Marnie Jacobsen, telling great stories; Kootenay Dance Works; and Trish Jamieson, local singer/songwriter. All welcome. For info call Les Carter at 250.362.5677.

Gallery

• Sunday, VISAC Gallery, noon to 1:30 p.m. Pinecone animal making, a free craft workshop running before the children’s show in The Bailey.

• VISAC Gallery showing Fractura by Lars Baggenstos. Sculptural body of work. Showing until Feb. 28.

Community

• Wednesday, Trail United Church, 6:30 p.m. Trail Ministerial Association presents annual Lenten Lecture Series. Five churches presenting views on Why did Jesus die? over five Wednesdays. Friendly discussion after: Neil Elliot from the Anglican Church, Feb. 26; Ken Potter from the United Church, March 4; Susan Taylor, Gateway Christian Life, March 11; Andrew Martens, Trail Alliance, March 19; Gord Harding, Celebrations, March 25; and Meridyth Robertson from First Presbyterian, April 1.

• Every Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Trail holds a Charity Meat Draw at the Arlington. New members welcome. Dinner meetings held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Benedict’s Steakhouse.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 9:55 a.m. Bolshoi Ballet presents Swan Lake.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Waves. Traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

Upcoming

• Feb. 27, Bailey Theatre, JL Crowe Variety Show, 7 p.m. Entertainment showcasing the talent of high school students and teachers. All ages event.

• March 6, Holy Trinity Parish, 1 p.m. World Day of Prayer with Sisters of Zimbabwe. Call 250.368.3268 for info.

• March 6, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Rossland Light Opera Players present Rent. Rock opera, set in the 90’s, tells the story of one year in the life of a group of bohemian New Yorkers who are struggling with careers, love lives and the effects of the AIDS epidemic. Runs again Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

• March 7, Best Western Plus Columbia River Hotel, 6-10 p.m. KBRH Health Foundation’s Perfectly Paired Fundraiser. Join the Foundation for an evening of specially selected food and wine paired with live music and a silent auction. The evening will showcase multiple wineries and other beverage providers alongside food selections prepared by the chef of Foxy’s Fine Food & Beverages. Event will support the KBRH Emergency Department Campaign. Tickets are limited. For info, call the foundation at 250-364-3424.

• March 11, Bailey Theatre, 6:30 p.m. JL Crowe Secondary School band will perform a spring concert in support of their trip to the Con Brio Music Festival in Whistler this April.

• March 13, Caffé Americano, 4-8 p.m., Open mic, Canadian Poetry. Calling all poets and spoken work enthusiasts. Night of poetry and good conversation. Original poetry from local community and Selkirk College students. To join the lineup or for more info contact Sarah-Kim Holma at 250.364.5785.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times