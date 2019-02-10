Music and art come together Valentine’s Day

The west Coast chamber Players are the featured performers for "love Divine", which takes place on Feb. 14 at the Westhills Recital Hall. (photo contributed)

Rick Stiebel/ News staff

“Love Divine” is an appropriate moniker for this Valentine’s Day event that’s a marriage of music and art.

“It’s the perfect Valentine’s gift for the whole family,” said Tara Fenwick, director and secretary for the West Shore Arts Council and co-ordinator of the Classics at the West Shore series. “It’s a unique art show curated by the Coast Collective together with works of music specially arranged for the occasion.”

READ ALSO: West Shore Arts Council celebrates 30 years

The program presents classical works and songs composed by famous lovers, including Clara and Robert Schumann, Gustav and Alma Mahler, as well as love-inspired music by Handel, Bach, Mozart, Borodin and other famous composers performed by the West Coast Chamber Players.

“It will feature some of the very best wind players in British Columbia,” noted Fenwick, Professor Emerita, faculty of social science at the University of Stirling UK.. The ensemble, which was founded in 2015 by Jim and Lauren Stubbs of the New York Philharmonic and Metropolitan Opera, has garnered a great reputation on Vancouver Island for presenting a wide range of classical chamber music that features traditional and unusual combinations of instruments. Jim Stubbs, on trumpet, Laurie Stubbs, on bassoon, Anne McDougall on violin and Donna Robertson on viola make up the quartet featured this performance.

The art show is an Island-wide competition on themes of love in its different facets and complex challenges, Fenwick noted. “It’s inspired by family, animals, romance, nature and friends in love that is difficult or unexpected, as well as love that is rewarding or even joyous.”

READ ALSO: West Shore arts group chipping away at plans for arts centre

The event is part of the Classics of the Westshore series presented by the West Shore Arts Council. The top prize winners in the art show will be announced during the concert interval.

“Love Divine” unfolds on Feb. 14 at the Westhills Recital Hall, Victoria Conservatory of Music on Lakepoint Way behind the Langford YM-YWCA. Tickets, which cost $15 for adults and seniors, are only available at the door. Students and children under 18 are admitted for free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the performance at 7:30. Prices are set low to foster appreciation for quality classical music on the West Shore, Fenwick added.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter