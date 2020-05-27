Murray Hatfield and Teresa present evening of magic and comedy streaming live May 29

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department is inviting you to an evening of magic and comedy

Murray Hatfield and Teresa will be presenting their annual show for the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department online this year. (murrayhatfieldmagic.com photo)

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department is inviting you to an evening of magic and comedy on May 29.

Each year for the last decade the fire department has teamed up with Canadian master illusionists Murray Hatfield and Teresa to present the show.

“This family tradition has entertained thousands in Duncan and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Clements Centre Society over the years,” Murray Hatfield said in a press release.

This year, due to the COVID-19 virus and the lockdowns in place it is impossible to present the show as a live theatre performance, however, organizers have come up with a way that the show will go on.

Hatfield and Teresa and their team have spent the last month working out the details and are ready to present the 2020 edition of the Magic & Comedy Show online.

On May 29, starting at 7 p.m., Murray and Teresa will present a very special version of their show and everyone is invited. Anyone with a computer, iPad or smart phone is welcome to watch, as Murray and Teresa present their show direct from their own home. They will combine some of their favourite pieces of magic, together with some stunning illusions.

They’ve also invited several special guests performers to be a part of the fun. Jason Verners is a young performer who is definitely making waves in the magic world. As well, internationally award-winning magician Paul Romhany answers the question, if Charlie Chaplin was also a magician, what would it look like?

“It’s going to be a very special night of magic and you’re invited to watch,” said Hatfield. “Don’t miss it!”

Be a part of the fun by going to www.livemagicshow.ca

