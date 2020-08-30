Mural unveiled at Nanaimo’s Eden Gardens

A new mural is providing scenic views for Nanaimo’s Eden Gardens long-term care home residents.
Last week the Rotary Club of Nanaimo unveiled a 30-metre-wide mural depicting a view from Neck Point Park on a wall near the rear loading area at Eden Gardens.
“I have to admit, when we first started it was very overwhelming,” project coordinator Denise Wittkofski said. “I lost a lot of sleep and I really didn’t think that we could get it done but we have some tremendous talent … I’m really amazed we pulled it off.”
