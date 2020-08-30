Mural unveiled at Nanaimo’s Eden Gardens

Among those who helped paint the new Eden Gardens mural were Rotary board member Rebecca Taylor, Interact Club of Nanaimo member Declan Kedde, Rotarian Denise Wittkofski, Rotarian Wendy Pratt, artist and Rotarian Derek Rickwood, Rotarian Debbie Narver and her husband Doug Narver (from left). An unveiling of the completed mural was held on Aug. 28. (Josef Jacobson/News Bulletin)

A new mural is providing scenic views for Nanaimo’s Eden Gardens long-term care home residents.

Last week the Rotary Club of Nanaimo unveiled a 30-metre-wide mural depicting a view from Neck Point Park on a wall near the rear loading area at Eden Gardens.

“I have to admit, when we first started it was very overwhelming,” project coordinator Denise Wittkofski said. “I lost a lot of sleep and I really didn’t think that we could get it done but we have some tremendous talent … I’m really amazed we pulled it off.”

