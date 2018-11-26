‘Mr. D’ star to bring comedy show to Surrey after sitcom’s final air date

Gerry Dee pictured on a poster for his national comedy tour next spring.

Former teacher Gerry Dee will return to a school in Surrey with his comedy act next spring.

The star of CBC’s Mr. D sitcom will perform at Bell Performing Arts Centre, located at Sullivan Heights Secondary, next April 5, as part of his “20 Years of Stand Up” tour of Canada.

Details are posted at gerrydee.com and also bellperformingartscentre.com.

Show tickets, which range in price from $49.50 to 89.50, go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 via livenation.com.

Dee last appeared at the Bell in November 2015, as headliner of a Just For Laughs tour.

At the time, Dee said it was his business smarts that landed him a TV series, with some luck along the way.

“It’s called show business and I was very driven on the business side from day one – always promoting, always pitching,” he reasoned.

He said he sees a lot of comics “sitting on the couch” waiting for a call that may never come.

“I was never that type,” Dee noted. “I was never one to shy away from the obvious fact that I was trying to make money, too. Some artists say, ‘It’s not the money, Gerry, you get to perform’ – no, not for me, it’s both. I grew up with no money, and my parents had no money, so maybe that’s why I was motivated from day one to try to do both.”

Next spring, Dee will take his jokes about marriage, fatherhood and teaching to 14 cities across Canada, beginning at Ontario’s Casino Rama on March 1 and ending May 24 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Based on Dee’s real-life experiences as a high school teacher, the Mr. D show follows the misadventures of schoolteacher Gerry Duncan, nicknamed “Mr. D,” as he struggles to keep one step ahead of his students at a private school.

The sitcom debuted in January 2012 to 1.23 million viewers – the highest-rated premiere for a CBC scripted show in seven years.

“The 8th and final season of the show will have its finale on December 19, 2018,” notes a post on the Bell theatre’s website.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com