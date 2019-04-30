Mother and son duo to perform at St. John the Divine in Courtenay

Musical Mosaics welcomes mother and son duo, Lynn and Jordie Robinson - pianist and cellist - playing pieces from Bach and Chopin, and songs such as Ave Maria, The Swan, Memoirs of a Geisha and more.

Musical Mosaics welcomes mother and son duo, Lynn and Jordie Robinson – pianist and cellist – playing pieces from Bach and Chopin, and songs such as Ave Maria, The Swan, Memoirs of a Geisha and more.

Lynn earned her BMus. and education teaching certificate from UBC and taught piano in the Valley from 1974-2008. As well, over the past 38 years, Lynn has been busy accompanying, and playing with individual singers and instrumentalists, and with groups including Cantiamo Chamber Singers, Bel Canto, Co-Val Choristers and Rainbow Theatre.

Since closing her piano studio in 2008, she has continued to be active in the Summerland and Valley musical communities. Lynn receives much joy in sharing her musical talents with others.

Born in the Comox Valley, Jordie gained a degree in cello performance under Pamel Highbaugh-Aloni at the University of Victoria.

He feels full of gratitude for the role the cello plays in enriching his life.

He has had the privilege to tour with the poet Shane Koyczan, as well as more local singer-songwriter talents. Around the Comox Valley, Jordie performs with community ensembles, and in the duo Soundbite with guitarist Franco Noviello.

Lynn and Jordie first performed together on the piano and cello 32 years ago and are pleased to be performing together for this Sunday, May 5 concert at 3 p.m. at St John the Divine, 579 5th St. in Courtenay. A suggested minimum donation of $10 would be appreciated.

Refreshments will be served following the concert.