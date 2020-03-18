Most upcoming concerts and events cancelled in Kimberley and Cranbrook

It's a bit painful updating our entertainment listings this week, as we see so many great events being cancelled. We've tried to check on most events but if it doesn't say cancelled, it's always best to check ahead.

Stages are empty across the province for the most part as the Coronavirus situation unfolds. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

Cranbrook Arts Programs

For all you wet felters…Barb Guillian has a Felted Bowl class on March 21 from 10-4. $55 Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

Spring Break Art Camp takes place March 23rd – 27th. Our two instructors have a busy program of art activities ready for two age groups. Morning sessions for 6-9 year old will take place from 9:30 til Noon. 9 to 13year olds from 1:30–4:00pm. Our instructors have a series of interactive and fun art experiences planned. Students will be exploring the elements of contrast, working on some two and three dimensional relief work. A multimedia project, print making and art games will round out the week. We invite your children to come and unleash their inner artist. $100 for the week either morning or afternoon. Registration at 1013 Baker Street, class at 1401 5th Street North

For more information about workshops or events happening at both Cranbrook Arts location go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com or catch us on Facebook, Instagram or Eventbrite.2

Ongoing at Cranbrook Arts

1401 Art Space

Monday Painters meet 10 a.m. -1:00pm every Monday $25 monthly

Tots on Tuesday meet 10 a.m. -12 Noon $5 drop in

Art After School, Tuesday and or Wednesday 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Registration required

Upcoming Workshops at 1401 Art Space

February Tuesdays 11,18 Sip and Knit. Beginner Knitting with Henny Hansen $65 Supplies included 7:-9 p.m.

In the gallery at Centre 64

Altered

In the gallery at Centre 64 is ‘New Art Work and 35 Year Restrospective’ by Grant Smith from March 3 to 28. Sale and sealed bid auction. Next up is The Collective Eye by Julie-Anne Davies, Nicole LeClair, Chelsea Gibson, Bailey Repp and Jenny Grayburn. March 31 to April 25. Opening reception april 2, 7 to 9 p.m. As of now, Centre 64 is still open although upcoming concerts have been cancelled. Call ahead to make sure.

On going at Centre 64

Kimberley and District Guild of Fibre Artists, meetings every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

We Paint painting group meetings begin in October, every second, third and fourth Wednesday 7 p.m. Studio 64.

Kimberley Writers Group. Every Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Centre 64.

The Kimberley Arts Council is looking for people to help get their parade float ready. Contact 250-427-4919 if you can help out.

The Kimberley Drum Circle at

Centre 64

Led by a professional facilitator, no experience required, drums provided. Learn to play drums from all over the world. 20. 7 p.m.

Spring Concert Series Studio 64

Friday, April 17: Red Dirt Skinners; Blues, Folk & Rock

Saturday, May 30: Ron Burke & Alittle Voodoo; Blues

Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 and online at eastkootenay.snapd.com (check calendar)

Marc Atkinson Trio with Cameron Wilson

Key City Theatre March 18 – cancelled

Opening act, the Confluentials. These gifted artists have been critically acclaimed and widely awarded: the second Trio recording was voted one of the top five albums in North America by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, while the Junos and the Western Canadian Music Awards have also paid their respects to this ridiculously talented six-stringer.

A message from Key City Theatre’s Galen Olstead, Managing Director

UPDATE: March 17, 2020

The Province of British Columbia directed that events of 50 people of more are to be cancelled/postponed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and to decrease the burden on the health care system.

The health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff are of the utmost importance.

Our Box Office will be Closed to the public starting Tuesday March 17 at 9:00 am until further notice.

We will be available by telephone only at (250) 426-7006 from 10 am to 4 pm daily Monday to Friday.

Connect Church – Cancelled for the next 2 weeks

March 13th – The Lonely – Postponed

March 18th – Marc Atkinson Trio – Postponed

March 19 – Kim’s Convenience – Cancelled

March 21st – Lightwire Theatre: Dino-Light – Cancelled

March 22nd – Colin James – Postponed

March 23-27 – Clown Camp – Cancelled

March 29 – Vision, Mission, Values Roundtable – Postponed

April 1 – White Rabbit Red Rabbit – Postponed

April 2 – Alan Kavanagh – Cancelled

April 3 – Spidey – Postponed

April 4 – Heartship – Postponed

April 9 – Littlejazz Orchestra – Postponed

April 15 – Mount Baker Music & Art Show – Postponed

April 18 – Symphony of the Kootenays – Cancelled

We are aiming to re-schedule postponed events. Once we have a new date we will be in touch with you.

Our box office will be refunding tickets purchased to cancelled events, and we will be in touch with you in the coming days to process your refund. You may also choose to have the amount held as a credit on your account to be used any time in the future or make a donation.

We are monitoring the situation and will be making decisions on other programming and events in the upcoming days.

We are grateful for your patience, support and generosity during these challenging times. Please take care of yourself and your family, and we will be in touch soon.

Kimberley Bulletin