Krystle Dos Santos.

More than Motown

Krystle Dos Santos plays the Della Herman Theatre on Oct.5

As you may know, Motown was founded in January 1959. This year is the 60th anniversary. This show has been referred to as “More than Motown,” with a healthy dose of Motown classics and bringing new life into soul music with Krystle Dos Santos’ original writing and arrangements.

BVCA is excited by the Vancouver artists who will be joining Krystle on stage. Jen Lewin is a Vancouver-based keyboard player, bass player and vocalist, well-versed in styles ranging from jazz to pop to top 40. A versatile and experienced musician, Lewin brings her energy, professionalism and unique sound to every performance.

Gavin Youngash plays guitar and adds strong vocals to the mix. Gavin is also a composer and a founder of The Space Studios in Vancouver – built by musicians for musicians to inspire and create.

Nino DiPasquale is a professional drummer who started playing drums at the age of ten. Nino has since become known as a sensitive, versatile performer, able to play many different styles of music authentically. He gigs regularly in a variety of genres—jazz, blues, latin, funk, pop, R&B and reggae—sometimes all in the same week.

—submitted article

