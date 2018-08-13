More than 2,000 music fans attend Port Alberni’s Five Acre Shaker

Music festival at McLean Mill went off "without a hitch"

More than 2,000 people came through the gates at McLean Mill for Port Alberni’s fourth Five Acre Shaker music and arts festival.

The event ran from Friday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 12 at the national historic site, bringing together music and history for one weekend. The event featured multi-genre music with bands from all over B.C. and Canada, and for the first time in four years, it was completely open to families.

According to organizers, the event went off “without a hitch.”

“What an amazing weekend,” organizers posted on Facebook Sunday night. “Our hearts are filled, we are overwhelmed with all support!”

McLean Mill executive director Deanna Beaudoin was complimentary of the event during a city council meeting on Monday. Aside from two people ejected for smoking, she said, there were no problems all weekend. More than 2,200 people walked through the gates, travelling from as far as Seattle.

“We’re getting known for our community gatherings,” Beaudoin told council.

Organizers will be holding a Shaker Volunteer Appreciation Day at the original Five Acre Shaker site (5771 Beaver Creek Road) on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 1-11 p.m. There will be a chance to fill out a Shaker 2018 survey so organizers can determine what worked, what didn’t and what should be implemented next year.

Five Acre Shaker founder Lance Goddard has hinted that year five will be “a big year for the Shaker.”

