More Roaring ’20s murder mystery mayhem delivered by Chemainus’ Adams

Mugsy at the forefront of director's dinner theatre and afternoon tea shows in Duncan

No one does dinner theatre murder mysteries quite like Chemainus’ Dawn Adams.

Following the success of her Roaring ’20s Who Dunnit two years ago in Chemainus, Adams is back with another production running next week. The only thing is, people will have to travel to Duncan to see it.

Mugsy’s Grand Opening, as she’s calling it, is another roaring ’20s show that’s murder mystery and comedy rolled into one. It plays Friday, Nov. 15 with a dinner theatre and Saturday, Nov. 16 with an afternoon tea at the Duncan United Church, 246 Ingram St.

Tickets are $35 for the Nov. 15 dinner theatre, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for the afternoon tea Nov. 16, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and the performance at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the church office or by calling 250-746-6043 for information.

The eight members of the cast have been hard at work under Adams’s direction, with rehearsals in Chemainus.

The story is set in 1920, a turbulent time during Prohibition. In what’s become Adams’s forte, the show revolves around illegal gin joints and police raids with gangsters taking over the city and their showgirls sporting dazzling diamonds.

Crowds are drawn to Mugsy’s Speakeasy and, as the name suggests, you can’t expect things to go smoothly in a place operated by someone named Mugsy.

Mugsy’s a tough customer and doesn’t want any trouble with the law at his place, but even his right-hand man Three-Finger George and Strong-Arm Henry have difficulty keeping the revellers under control.

And the mayhem leads to a dead body turning up in the most unusual place.

Suspects are everywhere, of course, and the pursuit to find out who dunnit ensues.

The performance stars Henry Wheat of Yellow Point, Rev. Keith Simmonds of the Duncan United Church, George Piercey of Ladysmith, Rick Bayley of Cobble Hill, Donna McCasky, Carie Saville and Donna Phalen of Chemainus and Saltair’s own Linda who only goes by the one name.

Jeff Leggat serves as Adams’ music director.

There’s loads of great scenes and musical enjoyment for everyone.