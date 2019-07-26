Montreal-based The OM Sound to play concert in hometown Vernon

The band will perform a mix of new material and old favourites at the BX Press Cidery

The OM Sound will play at the BX Press Cidery Friday, Aug. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. (Sergio Veranes Studio)

Montreal-based power-trio The OM Sound are coming back to their hometown for a one-off concert in early August.

In an “exclusive” show at the BX Press Cidery and Orchard, the band will perform a mix of new material and old favourites.

Newcomers to the band’s music can expect a medley of different genres: hip-hop verses, jazz and soul elements, electronic percussion, guitars, keyboards and a didgeridoo to top it all off.

The trio uses loop pedals to merge the sounds of all these instruments at once.

“Using live looping, we each fulfill multiple instrumental roles, sounding more like a hip-hop orchestra than a typical trio,” said band member Orion Miller, who plays up to half-a-dozen instruments in a set.

“Each of us brings a different dynamic to the music,” said Marina Durham, keyboardist and vocalist. She credits her group’s unique sound to their willingness to transcend genre borders and let their individual styles mingle.

“It gives us the freedom to play everything from jazz-funk to indie to reggae,” said Durham.

“Live shows are the best way to experience The OM Sound,” said drummer and vocalist Varoujan Mardirossian. “The exchange of energy between us and the crowd propels our music to even higher levels.”

The band is on a two-month tour across the country between Montreal and B.C. It’s nothing out of the ordinary—the band spends about a third of each year on the road.

The family-friendly event takes place Aug. 2 at BX Press Cidery (4667 East Vernon Rd.), with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on the BX Press website.

Sample The OM Sound’s latest music on their official website.

