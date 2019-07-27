Monthly comedy show returns to Surrey’s Elements Casino

Get ready to “double down on the laughs” with Fraser Valley Comedy‘s upcoming show in Surrey.
The Aug. 3 is headlined by Chris Gordon, featuring Ryan Lachance and guest performances by Matt Nagler, Curtis Pyke, Stephen Girodat and hosted by Yo Trieu.
Gordon, according to a post about the comedy show, was the “#1 Pick of the Country” on CBC’s “So You Think You’re Funny?”
Gordon also played Contrell on Season 3 of the hit AMC western Hell On Wheels.
“He is seen as clean, current, hip, inventive, and edgy, which gives him an improvisational feel and a strong connection with the crowd. Offering fresh perspectives woven seamlessly with absurd observations, Chris always delivers a dynamic interactive experience that is hilarious and unforgettable.”
Meanwhile, Lachance’s dreams of touring came true recently when the White Rock comedian’s fundraiser “Ramp for Ryan” raised enough money to buy a portable ramp Lachance needs to access certain comedy venues across Canada.
Close to $4,500 was raised at the benefit show, giving Lachance a gift of mobility in the wheelchair he uses due to his cerebral palsy.
Lachance is described as a “hilarious storyteller and seasoned performer, Ryan incorporates notes from his unique perspective as a quadriplegic comic who can’t stand up, who *does* stand-up.”
Fraser Valley Comedy hosts the Comedy Night at Elements Casino Surrey (17755 60 Ave.) the first Saturday of every month.
Tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 3 show is $10. To purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/fvcomedy.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.
– With files from Tom Zillich
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday Aug 3rd, Fraser Valley Comedy is proud to present headliner Chris Gordon also featuring Ryan Lachance Elements Casino Surrey! Also special guest performances by: Matt Nagler, Curtis Pyke Stephen Girodat and hosted by Yo Trieu! Tickets: $10 plus service fees Doors open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00pm. A light snack menu will be provided during the show. If you would like to have dinner before the show, please visit our Molson Canadian Lounge. Tickets: tps://www.eventbrite.ca/e/comedy-night-at-elements-casino-surrey-tickets-65195665992 Headliner: Chris Gordon http://www.hilariouscomedian.com/ Featuring: Ryan Lachance https://ryanlachance.com/ More details: https://www.facebook.com/events/914323245572026/ #surreybc #surrey @elementscasinosurrey @surreynowleader #aldergrovebc #standupcomedy #comics #cloverdalebc @cloverdalerodeo #whiterock #lol #longweekend #bclongweekend @surreybcevents @discoversurreybc
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter