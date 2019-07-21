Monster Truck action returns to the Okanagan for a second night

From 6 until 7 p.m. you can meet the drivers and get a close up look at the trucks

Jason Court's Roughneck uses some old cars as a ramp at the Penticton Speedway on Saturday night. Court and his truck are back tonight for a second round of action. (Brennan Phillips -Western News)

For driver Jason Court, there’s plenty of action at Penticton Speedway this weekend, and he and his vehicle are a special part of it.

“We’re here for the monster truck part of the show,” said Court. “There’s cars, there’s vans, there’s pickups; all for us to jump over, try and get some nice wheelies, donuts, all kinds of that fun stuff.”

Sunday night is the second and last night that Court and fellow driver Jared Vogle will be at the Speedway. The pit area is cleared out, and old vans, cars, and trucks have been hauled out and set up, ready to be leapt over, climbed, and crushed to the cheers of the crowd.

With the gates open early, ahead of the 7 p.m. race time, people are encouraged to come up and check out the monster trucks. Court and Vogle will be on hand to sign autographs and take pictures as well, for a brief break before getting into the drivers’ seats.

“We try to do a lot of shock-tuning in between shows if we have time,” said Court. “Every show is a little different. We try to keep them so that we’re comfortable in them, but we’re just kind of along for the ride.”

Court is driving Roughneck, a 1979 Ford with a blown, alcohol-fueled engine, while Vogle is backing him up with his 1956 Chevy, Crude Behaviour. Court is a long-time racer, having driven in sand-drag races before becoming a monster truck driver.

“I wouldn’t say it’s safer,” Court began when asked about the difference between the two motorsports. “Yeah, it’s safer. There’s a lot more tubing.”

Sunday night’s races feature more hornet, street stock, and hit to pass action alongside the monster truck special guests. For the best seats and to meet Court and Vogle, it’s best to head up early well before the 7 p.m. race start.

