Mix of music genres in fall lineup coming to Bozzini’s in Chilliwack

Live music returns to Bozzini’s Upstairs Lounge this fall with four intimate shows celebrating several different genres of music.

“We are calling it the Thursday Night Music Club, as all performances will be on Thursday nights and quite exclusive,” said Bozzini’s owner, Emmanuel Asprakis.

First for the fall lineup is Brandon Isaak on Oct. 22. The Fraser Valley roots and blues artist is a Chilliwack favourite who made his debut at Bozzini’s eight years ago. Limited seating may still be available.

On Oct. 29 Bozzini’s is celebrating the music of Tom Petty on the two-year anniversary of his death with a performance by Perfectly Petty and Gold Dust Gypsy – A Tribute to Tom Petty as well as Stevie Nicks.

Perfectly Petty performed two shows at Bozzini’s in the spring. A true dead ringer in look, sound and style, the uniqueness of Dave D’s performance lies in his ability to channel both the youthful energy of Petty as a young rocker as well as the artistry of Petty’s later career. This show will be more acoustic than past performances and not rely on backing tracks.

Then on Nov. 12, Krystle Dos Santos, a two-time Western Canadian Music Award winning soul, jazz and R&B singer based out of Vancouver, will be making her Chilliwack debut.

Her extraordinary voice is commanding, powerful and rich with talent. Her music, inspired by classic and neo-soul combined with smooth R&B elements is executed brilliantly. It’s simultaneously elegant, bold and sensual similar to modern legends Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley. Dos Santos presents an entertaining and enlightening live show celebrating soul music classics from artists like Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Etta James and even some actual Motown artists.

She’ll open your ears to the entire Motown era of music with artists from Chess and Stax Records, and all of the feel good tunes you’ll remember from the good ol’ days. This performance will feature a set of Motown era favourites and a set of her award-winning original material.

On Nov. 19, Just A Season (duo) featuring Scott Smith on guitar/vocals and John Sponarski on pedal steel and guitar hit the stage.

Just A Season is a Vancouver folk-rock band fronted by singer/songwriter Scott Smith. Smith has been a key player in Vancouver’s roots scene for a couple decades, playing guitar and pedal steel with artists such as Barney Bentall, Rich Hope, The Real Ponchos, and Aaron Pritchett. Influenced by Gram Parsons, Ryan Adams, Neil Young and country period Grateful Dead, Just A Season’s songs recall a time when folk, rock and country met in a sun-baked embrace.

“The following COVID protocols will be followed: reduced capacity of less than 20 people; all reservations will have their own table; volume will be turned down; ordering only before the show and intermission; and concerts will be over by 10 p.m.,” Asprakis said. “We may even introduce drink ordering via text. Most importantly we want to make sure to follow the rules in order to provide even more live music to Chilliwack in the near future as we have for the past 16 years.

“And now, even more than before, we ask that audiences refrain from any unnecessary conversation during the show.”

All performances start at 8 p.m. with two sets and an intermission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. (come early if possible as they won’t be taking food orders during the performance).

Tickets $20 to $22.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve by phone. Visit www.bozzinisrestaurant.ca for more info on these shows and updates on upcoming events.

