Mistletoe Market evening shopping extended

Join us at Mistletoe Market for an extended late night shopping, Thursday Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are trying to SMASH last year’s sales and thought a nicer way to do so would be another late night.

This year we have over 75 local artists who have gifts on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. You can choose from hundreds of beautifully hand-made gifts for the holidays. All locally made, the market has something for everyone on your list: scarves, purses, dish towels, soaps, lotions, scrubs, pottery, felting, carved records, jewellery, scarves, laser wood carvings, photographs, paintings, etched glass, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and wall hangings.

Come visit us at the Rollin Art Center to explore the beautifully-lit gardens and enjoy Mistletoe Market in the gallery

ROLLIN ANNUAL WINTER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed from Dec. 23 and re-open Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. for its annual winter closure. Happy Holidays!

NEXT ART EXHIBIT AT ROLLIN

Start the New Year off on a high note by visiting the Rollin Art centre gallery to view an amazing talented young artist. Samm Moore will be showcasing her collection of Pyrography, wood burning, in her first ever, self-titled art exhibit. Mark your calendars, as this show is truly amazing. Exhibit runs Jan. 9 to Feb 2. Join us in the galley Saturday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. for a chance to meet Samm and see her amazing work.

ROLLIN BOOK DONATIONS

The Rollin Art Centre will begin taking all your book donations beginning Feb. 1 for our annual Giant Book Sale in May. Please hang onto your books until that time. Book bin is located on the main floor under the stairs.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Wed, Dec 20th, 7-9 pm, Micah Barnes “Christmas in New York” – Solo singer entertainer at the piano

Thu, Dec 21st, 7-10 pm, Rock the Landing – Amateur Musicians Perform Pop & Rock

Wed, Dec 27th, 7-9 pm, Lonnie Glass – Fun Post Christmas Night with All the Standards

Thu, Dec 28th, 7-9 pm, Open Mic – AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic & Holiday Potluck

Sun, Dec 31st, 4pm-1am, New Year’s Eve Social – Boardgames, Big Screen TV – Remember, kids welcome

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.