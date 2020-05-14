Mission’s Twilight concert series cancelled

In response to the ongoing risks surrounding the current COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Mission Twilight Concert Series at Fraser River Heritage Park is being cancelled.

Organizer wrote “While we appreciate that summer will not be the same, the risks and limitations placed on public gatherings are too onerous to overcome. The concert series has always been a place to meet friends, enjoy an ice cream or a homemade butter tart, socialize and listen to some amazing performers, unfortunately the best parts of the series also puts the community at the most risk.”

The public can feel free to enjoy the park but must practice physical distancing.

The concert series is expected to return for the 2021 season.

Mission City Record