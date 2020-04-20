Mission singer Ken McCoy creates song for front line workers

The local recording artist wrote it to honour all those helping in the battle against COVID-19

Mission’s Ken McCoy, a local recording artist, has created a new song in honour of all the front line workers who continue to serve the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote the song in one day to say thank you and then posted it on Facebook.

“I’ve been reading all this information on my phone about COVID, everything from New York and Italy, and there was this article about a woman in Quebec working at a nursing home and you could see the front line stress that these people were going through. I guess it all rolled up into one and it kind of hit me,” explained McCoy.

He finally decided to write the song after reading another article about a young nurse who had just had a baby.

“She was worried and really upset that she might have to go back up to the front lines and then wouldn’t be able to see her baby, because she didn’t want to come home and pass it on.”

McCoy said watching all these people going through this and then hearing members of the public banging pots and pans at 7 p.m. to say thanks, that gave him the first line of a song.

“It’s just my way of saying thank you. I think we all want to say thank you.”

Writing a song in a day isn’t new to McCoy.

“I find the best songs that I write come out very fast.”

A few days ago, he wrote a song for John Prine, a singer/songwriter who passed away on April 7.

“I took 22 of his song titles and made a song out of them.”

McCoy has been writing songs since he was 12 years old. Originally from Vancouver Island, he moved to Mission in 2007 and continues to write and tour.

“Well, I’m not touring right now. Nobody is… Musicians have really been hit hard by the situation, but, everybody has,” said McCoy.

You can see other videos on McCoy’s Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/kenmccoyband

Mission City Record