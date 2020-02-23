Mission Secondary Theatre presents Mamma Mia!

Production takes place at the Clarke Theatre from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. each night

Mission Senior Secondary School is presenting the musical production of Mamma Mia!

Mission’s musical theatre students have been working exceptionally hard since October to create the show. This is live theatre and music at its best. The musical stylings of ABBA in this production will not disappoint.

The production takes place at the Clarke Foundation Theatre for three nights, from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the MSS main office prior to show nights, or the Clarke Theatre box office on show nights.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors.

