Miss Penticton crowns 2019-2020 royalty

The Queen and Princesses will ride in the Peach Festival Grand Parade

The 71st Queen Val Vedette Brooklyn Adams on the right, passes down the crown and title to Amrit Dhaliwal, Miss Fraternal Order of the Eagles, at the Miss Penticton Pageant Finale on Aug. 9. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

After months of campaigning, training and entertaining, Penticton’s batch of 2019 royals have been crowned.

Last year’s queen, Brooklyn Adams, passed down the crown to Amrit Dhaliwal, Miss Fraternal Order of the Eagles, who became the 72nd Queen Val Vedette.

Princesses Nyah Miller and Sarah Wood also handed down their titles to Faith Johnson, Miss Firefighters Local 1399, and Anne Hughes, Miss Lions Club.

The Royalty weren’t the only awards given out last night. The candidates also voted for the title of Miss Congeniality to be given to Alea Panis, Miss La Casa Ouzeria, while Miss Blossom — the award for the candidate who grew the most over the competition — went to Anne Hughes.

The final night of competition saw the talent and speech segments, the winners of which received recognition for their performances. Crystal Krickmeyer, Miss Pro Physio, who chose poetry for her talent, took first place in the segment, while Amrit Dhaliwal’s speech earned her first place in the other segment.

The first duty of the newly elected royalty will be to ride in the Peter Bros. Peachfest Grand Parade at 10 a.m. today. Check out the Penticton Western News Facebook page for a live feed of the parade when it commences.

