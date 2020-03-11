Minnelli’s Cabaret returns to stage thanks to Hope Film Club

Liza Minnelli earned an Academy Award for best actress for 1972’s Cabaret. It’s on the big screen in Hope courtesy of the Hope Film Club, March 12. (Film image)

The Hope Film Club’s monthly selection for March is the 1972 version of Cabaret, and the showing is a little sooner in the month than usual.

The show is on March 12, at the Hope Cinema on Wallace Street, and includes an introduction from club member Jonathon Polishak.

He says Cabaret is “a stylistic and devilishly delightful musical, enjoyable even for many who would not describe themselves as fans of the musical genre.”

It delves into the seductive world of 1930s Berlin, and stars Liza Minnelli, Michael York, Marisa Berenson, Fritz Wepper and Joel Grey. It was directed by Bob Fosse and earned eight Academy Awards.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $10 for non-members (the $2 difference is a membership fee).

