Millar to perform in parksville surrounded by his art

After a successful exhibit opening June 9 at the MAC, complete with a musical performance, Will Millar of The Irish Rovers fame will be back for another performance surrounded by his paintings on July 9.

With help from two members of The Islanders band from the Sidney area, Millar will be leading a trio in a performance called Ireland in the Rare Oul Times.

“I’m going to do mostly my favourite songs — song that the Rovers did, but also ones that we never did on stage but have always remained my favourite songs,” said Millar. He was the leader of the band The Irish Rovers, a group known for popularizing Irish music in North America.

“It will be mostly a Celtic afternoon,” said Millar of his upcoming concert, which, he noted, will have something for kids as well. “I’ll probably do The Unicorn Song and Puff the Magic Dragon, and I get people to sing along. It will be a little summer event surrounded by art.”

Millar said he’s excited at the prospect of performing amongst his artwork, which harkens back to an Ireland that no longer exists, he says.

Filled with characters from bars, country scenes and more, Millar said the performance will be an opportunity to share stories about his work and his music.

“I love getting intimate with people. I’m able to tell stories and do poetry and tell a little bit about the paintings that they’ll all be surrounded by,” he said. “It’s kind of a neat idea to be able to do a concert surrounded by all your work.”

While Millar may still be best known for his music, he said drawing and painting are perhaps his first and favourite creative outlets. Nonetheless, he said his guitar is hanging up a little too often these days, and relishes the opportunity for a concert that combines his music and his art.

The concert takes place at the MAC (McMillan Arts Centre, 133 McMillan St., Parksville) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. Tickets are $18, or $15 for OCAC members. For tickets and more info, call 250-248-8185, or go online: www.mcmillanartscentre.com.