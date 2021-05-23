Mid Island Floral Art Club to display floral fascinators and hats in July

A peacock themed floral fascinator designed by Mid Island Floral Art Club member, Lois Walker. This, and many more, will be on display during the club’s annual show in Qualicum Beach in July, 2021. (Laurene Ebbett photo)

Looking for a new hat or fascinator?

The Mid Island Floral Art Club (MIFAC) will present a display of floral fascinators and hats designed by their members from 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, until 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11. The show will take place on the green space beside Qualicum Beach’s Quality Foods on Fern Avenue.

Each headpiece will include live flowers and plant material and will be as unique and creative as its designer. The show is an annual event, which has previously exhibited at The Old School House (TOSH) and Milner Gardens.

While the MIFAC has been holding virtual meetings over the past year, this event gives their members a chance to have some fun and showcase what they do at their meetings.

The club currently has 33 members, and always looking for new members to join.

MIFAC can be contacted via email at mifacclub2000@gmail.com, by phone at 250-752-8759, or through their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/MidIslandFloral

– NEWS Staff, submitted

