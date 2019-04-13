Michael Dean headlines solo show at the Ladysmith art gallery

Ladysmith’s signature artist is getting his first solo show at Ladysmith’s signature gallery.

Michael Dean will be featured at Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery during “The Art of Michael Dean” an exhibition and sale scheduled for the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery at the end of May.

Dean paints in oils and watercolours and paints mainly working coastal vessels and historical coastal scenes. His vast knowledge of our coast line and the ships that work it has been captured on canvas, and his work is considered an important part of our B.C. heritage.

Painting professionally for more than 40 years, Dean is still inspired by working vessels and BC’s unique coastal scenes. He was born in Lancashire England and started painting in the late 1960’s. He immigrated to Canada in 1972 and continued his passion.

His work can be found all over the world and collectors will be excited to see this show.

The sow runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the gallery from May 8 to May 26. The gala opening is set for Saturday May 18, 2019 at 7 p.m.