Metchosin art market works to support BIPOC artists

Organizer aims to unite vendors in solidarity with public at Aug. 15 event

Painter and Down to Earth Art Market vendor Cheri Le Brun poses with her market setup. The event’s diverse selection of 16 artists from around the lower island includes those working in paint, ceramics and mixed media. (Courtesy of Cheri Le Brun)

Down to Earth Gardens and Nursery in Metchosin will hold an art market in August to unite people outdoors and provide an opportunity for artists facing greater barriers to sell their work.

Running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, the Down to Earth Art Market will provide an environment where artists and the public can meet in person in a green and fresh garden setting.

Mixed media artist and Down to Earth Art Market vendor Rose Cowles’ outdoor market setup. Event organizer and abstract artist Jessica Freedman used her business background to promote the idea of an art market and select a diverse group of talented artists to participate. (Courtesy of Rose Cowles)

Victoria-based abstract artist Jessica Freedman proposed the idea of an art market to the nursery, hoping to bring a variety of lower Island artists together to resume sharing their artwork in person.

“I’m sure every other artist at home was saying ‘oh no, my art show is being cancelled,’ but I also have a business background and thought, why don’t I use that to help other artists?” Freedman said.

She selected 16 diverse professional artists to participate in the event, ensuring that BIPOC artists and others who may face barriers would be included. Mixed media artists Sarah Jim and Rose Cowles, ceramic artist Cindy Gibson and painters Eunmi Conacher, Andrea Soos and Cheri Le Brun will be among those presenting their works.

“I’m definitely feeling really excited to see people face to face and see people’s live reactions to real art,” Freedman said.

