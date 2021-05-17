Merville’s McGloughlin Gardens writer in residence announced

McLoughlin Gardens will be hosting Jennifer Manuel as their 2021 writer-in-residence from June 20 – July 25. Photo supplied

Manuel presented a writing workshop at the North Island Writers Conference in January of this year that was highly praised by participants. The McLoughlin Gardens is delighted to be providing both beginning and experienced writers, published and unpublished, the opportunity to consult one-to-one with Manuel on writing projects during the period of her residency. In addition, during that time Manuel will be offering two workshops as well as giving a public reading of her work.

In 2017, Manuel’s novel The Heaviness of Things That Float won the Ethel Wilson Prize. Since then, the story, which is set on the west coast of Vancouver Island, has been optioned for a television series. Manuel has also published children’s and young adult literature and her short fiction has appeared in numerous publications.

Her next literary novel, The Morning Bell Brings the Brokenhearted, is coming out with Douglas & McIntyre in Spring 2022. CBC has named her a “writer to watch.”

Bestselling author Diana Gabaldon describes her writing as “astonishing in its intimacy, delicate complexity and sense of compassion.”

Besides acclaim as a fiction writer, Manuel brings with her teaching experience in both elementary and high schools, including several years in remote Tahltan and Nuu-chah-nulth communities. She’s taught at the college level and currently offers online writing courses.

A free story revision kit can be ordered through Manuel’s website at

http://www.jenmanuel.com/about-me/

Local writers can sign up for consultations with Manuel, or register for the workshops as of June 1, by visiting mcloughlingardens.org

The McLoughlin Gardens are located at the Brian and Sarah McLoughlin Regional Park, a short drive from Courtenay, at 814 Tasman Road, off Williams Beach Road in Merville. Visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/ for information about the park.

Comox Valley Record