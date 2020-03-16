Mercury Players bring humour, hope to stage with ‘Women of Lockerbie’

The Mercury Players, under the direction of Sylvia Swift, will be presenting The Women of Lockerbie as the second play of their 2019/2020 season.

The award winning play by Deborah Brevoort finds a couple wandering the hills near Lockerbie, Scotland. Bill and Madeline Livingston lost their son on Dec. 21, 1988 when PanAm Flight 103 crashed onto a residential street in Lockerbie. Seven years later they have come to a vigil in Lockerbie to try to heal so that they can carry on.

Maddie relentlessly searches the hills to find some sign of her missing son. They meet “The Women of Lockerbie” who are also struggling to come to terms with the fallout from the Lockerbie bombing. In their efforts to find closure the women of Lockerbie have come into conflict with the rule-bound American administrator who is in charge of the storage and disposal of all items that were held for the investigation of the bombing.

In spite of the tragedy that is the foundation of the play the Mercury Players will bring humour and hope to the stage when presenting this lyrical play. Although the play is about specific incidents in the 1980s and 1990s the messages are relevant today.

The play is a fictional work inspired by the Lockerbie Laundry Ladies who laundered the passengers’ clothing so that it could be returned to the families. It is a one act play that is presented in the Greek style. Adrian Ingham (Almost Maine, Anatomy of Grey), Bronwen Thorburn (in her Mercury Theatre debut), Jan Ovans (Shawnigan Players regular), George Jones (in his Mercury Theatre debut) and Lori Appleton (Almost Maine, Anatomy of Grey) have been cast as the main players. The chorus is played by Leslie Sanchez, Jennifer Cleough, Megan Bourns, Lisa Read, and Bethanny Brooks.

The show runs at the Mercury Theatre, 331 Brae Rd. in Duncan, March 19-21 and March 26-28 at 7:30 p.m., and March 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $22 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. There’s a special ticket price for opening night on March 19: two tickets for $30. Find them at Ten Old Books in Duncan and First Chiropractic Clinic. Get them online at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-women-of-lockerbie-tickets-90226001399?aff=MercuryWebsite

