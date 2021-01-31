Members take centre stage at next Comox art gallery show

The Pearl Ellis Gallery will host its first Members' Show and Sale of the year from Feb. 4-27.

“Chesterman Beach Before the Storm” by Chuck Burdick is one of the pieces that will be on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 4-27. Photo supplied

A wide range of styles, from both emerging and professional artists, will be displayed and include watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fibre art and sculpture. All work will be available for purchase. Art cards are also available for sale.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with COVID protocols in place. Signage for direction and spacing is installed and hand sanitizer is available at the door. Gallery capacity is limited to six people at a time.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

Comox Valley Record