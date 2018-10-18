Meet L’Arche Artist of the Month

Kerri-Ann Preston is the newest member of the Wednesday afternoon art group at the L'Arche I Belong Centre.

Kerri-Ann Preston is the newest member of the Wednesday afternoon art group at the L’Arche I Belong Centre.

Preston brings a wonderful energy to the group with her whole-hearted smile. She has a creative soul and loves playing piano and singing, painting, and colour.

At the L’Arche I Belong Centre, people with and without developmental disabilities work, learn and laugh together. You can meet Preston at a drop-in coffee Oct.26 between 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the new I Belong Centre (1465 Grieve Ave., Courtenay).