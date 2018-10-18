Artist Kerri-Ann Preston. Photo submitted

Meet L’Arche Artist of the Month

Kerri-Ann Preston is the newest member of the Wednesday afternoon art group at the L'Arche I Belong Centre.

Kerri-Ann Preston is the newest member of the Wednesday afternoon art group at the L’Arche I Belong Centre.

Preston brings a wonderful energy to the group with her whole-hearted smile. She has a creative soul and loves playing piano and singing, painting, and colour.

At the L’Arche I Belong Centre, people with and without developmental disabilities work, learn and laugh together. You can meet Preston at a drop-in coffee Oct.26 between 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the new I Belong Centre (1465 Grieve Ave., Courtenay).

Previous story
Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See
Next story
Making Pictures With Professional Photographer John Enman

Just Posted

Most Read