Medfords sing in Lake Cowichan and Duncan this weekend

With concerts Saturday at the Lake and Sunday in Duncan, it's true that 'Love Is All Around'

What does it take to make a great love song?

Perhaps a melody you can’t get out of your head, or a lyric which evokes a lasting memory, whether it be joyous or bittersweet? In either case, one thing is for sure: a truly great love song stands the test of time.

The Medford Singers’ upcoming two concerts, entitled “Love is All Around: Songs of Love… Then and Now”, are sure to please all the romantics out there. (You know who you are.)

The shows are taking place on Saturday, June 1 in Lake Cowichan (St. Christophers Church) and on Sunday, June 2 in Duncan (Duncan United Church), starting at 2 p.m. on both days.

Tickets are $17 in advance ($20 at the door) and are available at Volume One Bookstore (Duncan) and Remax (Lake Cowichan). As always, children 12 and under are free.

The program will feature a mix of well-known contemporary songs, such as ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (The Beatles); ‘To Where You Are’ (written by Richard Marx and Linda Thompson, recorded by Josh Groban); ‘Perhaps Love’ (John Denver); and ‘Softly As I Leave Yo'” (written by A. De Vita, recorded by Frank Sinatra), to name just a few.

There will also be two musical theatre offerings: ‘Once Upon a Dream’ (from Jekyll & Hyde) and ‘Seasons of Love’ (from Rent).

Plus, as a reminder that many fine tunes had their origins long before the modern era, the choir will also be presenting several classical love songs, including Handel’s ‘Galatea’ and ‘Happy We’, featuring Irina Kim from Victoria as soloist.

This soprano holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Victoria as well as a certificate in vocal pedagogy and conducting. She is an emerging artist with the much-admired choral group, Ensemble Laude, with whom she sings and conducts.

The Medford Singers, under the direction of conductor Simon Leung and accompanist Joanna Hibberd, are currently celebrating their 29th season. Leung is well known to audience members and has had many years of experience conducting choirs and orchestras and teaching voice.

Hibberd, a talented and experienced accompanist, is new to the choir this year.

In addition to presenting two concerts per season, the choir is active in the community, regularly singing at seniors’ residences, care homes and community functions. The choir also funds a mentorship program and music bursary to help local students wishing to continue their musical studies beyond secondary school. The winners this year are Noah Mellemstrand (bursary) and James Meyer (student mentorship).

