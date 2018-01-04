McCann sings for mental health

Former Great Big Sea singer to appear in Vernon March 4

Former Great Big Sea singer Séan McCann will perform in Vernon Sunday, March 4, at the Powerhouse Theatre in support of Canadian Mental Health Association. (Photo submitted)

For years, Séan McCann was one-fourth of the wonderful Canadian party band Great Big Sea.

McCann was also a high-functioning alcoholic burdened with a dark past.

McCann will share his story and his incredible voice and talent in Vernon Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the Powerhouse Theatre, an evening presented by Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon.

McCann spent 35 years drinking heavily to numb his pain and avoid his truth. He left Great Big Sea in 2013 to re-invent his life.

McCann is now a solo artist and advocate for mental health and addiction recovery. His story is about surviving abuse, becoming sober, leaving the band and making a real difference in the world.

He will share his songs and stories to raise funds to improve mental health in the community.

Purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.ca (type in Vernon, B.C. in search which will take you to McCann link) or at CMHA Vernon, 250-542-3114.

Previous story
Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Just Posted

Letter: Help needed for another refugee family

  • 10 hours ago

 

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

  • 10 hours ago

 

McCann sings for mental health

  • 10 hours ago

 

UPDATE: One person is dead after crash in Mission

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read